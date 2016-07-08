FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU governments approve EU-U.S. data transfer pact - sources
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

EU governments approve EU-U.S. data transfer pact - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - A commercial data transfer pact provisionally agreed by the EU executive and the United States in February received the green light from EU governments on Friday, sources said, paving the way for it to enter into force next week.

European Union member state representatives voted in favour of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield which will underpin over $250 billion dollars of transatlantic trade in digital services by facilitating cross-border data transfers which are crucial to international business.

The European Commission, the EU executive, will formally adopt the Privacy Shield on Tuesday. That will end months of legal limbo for companies such as Google, Facebook and MasterCard after the EU's top court struck down the previous data transfer framework on concerns about intrusive U.S. surveillance.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

