EU watchdog imposes its first fine on DBRS rating agency
June 29, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

EU watchdog imposes its first fine on DBRS rating agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog has fined DBRS credit rating agency 30,000 euros ($33,360) for failing to comply with record-keeping requirements, the regulator’s first monetary sanction.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on Monday it had also censured DBRS for record-keeping failings, having found the company “acted negligently”.

ESMA is the regulator for credit rating agencies in the 28-country EU. DBRS is owned by a consortium led by The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus.

$1 = 0.8993 euros Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter

