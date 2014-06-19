FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Rehn says reforms should precede more time for deficit cuts
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Rehn says reforms should precede more time for deficit cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 (Reuters) - European governments should first get structural reforms under way and only afterwards expect to be granted more time to reduce their budget deficits to within European Union limits, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

“You have to make sure that these economic reforms really happened, decided and even implemented even before you move to extending correction deadline of excessive deficits,” Rehn told a news conference after a finance ministers’ meeting.

“I would be in favour of looking into this interrelation between fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, but only so that we can first verify that structural reforms are really moving forward and then see if this would justify some extension in correction deadline of excessive deficit,” he said. (Reporting Annika Breidthardt and Martin Santa, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.