FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU Commission to unveil decision on Spain, Portugal deficits at 1400 GMT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

EU Commission to unveil decision on Spain, Portugal deficits at 1400 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission will issue at 1400 GMT on Thursday its decision on excessive budget deficits posted by Spain and Portugal last year and whether these complied with the bloc's fiscal rules.

"The European Commission will today come back to the fiscal situation of Spain and Portugal," the EU executive said in a statement.

It will "present an update for these two countries, based on the recommendations that were adopted by the College today by written procedure," the Commission said.

Spain and Portugal last year had deficits higher than limits set by EU fiscal rules which require public shortfalls to be below 3 percent of a country's economic output. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.