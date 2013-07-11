FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European, U.S. regulators move towards flexibility on derivatives
July 11, 2013

European, U.S. regulators move towards flexibility on derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission and U.S. regulators have jointly agreed to seek to apply rules more flexibly for trading derivatives and make it easier for international traders to do business.

On Thursday, the U.S. derivatives regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the EU’s executive, the European Commission, announced what they called a “path forward regarding their joint understandings on a package of measures for how to approach cross-border derivatives.”

“We’ve taken another significant step in our mutual journey to bring transparency and lower risk to the swaps market worldwide,” said CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.

This plan will allow leeway for a New York bank, for example, to use trading venues, such as an exchange, in Europe to buy and sell derivatives, said an official familiar with the initiative. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
