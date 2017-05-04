FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK's Hammond warns of risks from moving clearing away from UK
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 3 months ago

UK's Hammond warns of risks from moving clearing away from UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond warned on Thursday of potential risks if the European Union moves the clearing of euro-denominated securities like derivatives and bonds to within the euro zone after Brexit.

"We approach the Brexit negotiations with a spirit of goodwill and we will consider any EU proposal before we leave on its merits," Hammond said. "But we should be careful of any proposals which might disrupt growth, raise the cost of investment in Europe and the UK or weaken financial stability."

The London Stock Exchange's LCH clearing house clears most euro-denominated trades, but this activity will be outside the bloc's legal framework after Brexit.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced the launch of an assessment of new options for the industry - closer supervision of clearing houses outside the EU, and requiring those who clear large amounts of euro-denominated securities to be located inside the bloc.

Dombrovskis said the Commission was not jumping to conclusions about the best way forward.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Huw Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.