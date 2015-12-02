Banks must start clearing interest rate swaps in EU from June

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Banks must clear derivative trades known as off-exchange interest rate swaps in the European Union from June next year, marking the first so-called “clearing obligation” to come into force in the EU.

The clearing process aims to increase transparency in interest rate swaps, which account for the largest part of the world’s $552 trillion derivatives market.

The requirements will come into force nearly eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers highlighted the problems caused by the derivatives market’s opacity.

When Lehman went bust in Sept. 2008, regulators did not know who was on the other side of the bank’s derivatives trades, creating huge uncertainty in markets.

Clearing involves passing a trade through a third party that guarantees its completion and collects margin to back the transaction, ensuring that basic details on counterparties are recorded for regulators to see.

“Firms will have to centrally clear certain classes of interest rate swaps starting from 21 June 2016,” the EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will mean that banks and brokers which trade interest rate swaps privately among themselves will have to clear them centrally. ESMA’s mandatory clearing rule will cover trades in euros, dollars, yen and sterling.

The EU’s executive European Commission has yet to endorse a requirement that off-exchange traded index credit default swaps and interest rate swaps for non-EU currencies must also be cleared.