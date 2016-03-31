FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU watchdog fines DTCC for derivatives repository failings
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

EU watchdog fines DTCC for derivatives repository failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog has fined the U.S. DTCC Derivatives Repository Ltd 64,000 euros ($72,620) for failing to give regulators speedy access to its data on trades as required under the bloc’s laws.

During the 2007-09 financial crisis regulators were unable to see who was on both sides of a derivatives trades in order to assess risks of defaults. New laws require all trades to be reported to a repository that gives regulators access to the data.

The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement on Thursday the fine was due to DTCC “negligently failing to put in place systems capable of providing regulators with direct and immediate access to derivatives trading data”.

$1 = 0.8813 euros Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
