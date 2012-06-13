EU regulators probe Deutsche Bahn rail electricity prices

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Deutsche Bahn and several subsidiaries have discriminated against its rivals through the pricing of electric power on its rail network in Germany.

The European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday it opened the probe following complaints, but did not identify the complainants.

“The Commission will investigate in particular whether discounts on the price of traction current applied by DB Energie GmbH to railway undertakings active in Germany lead to higher prices for competitors of Deutsche Bahn and place them at a competitive disadvantage on the rail freight and passenger markets,” the EU watchdog said.

DB Energie is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, Europe’s biggest rail operator, and the sole supplier in Germany of traction current, which is the electricity used on the rail network to power electric locomotives and trains.

Companies found to be in breach of EU rules can be fined up to 10 percent of their turnover. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)