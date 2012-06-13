FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators probe Deutsche Bahn rail electricity prices
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators probe Deutsche Bahn rail electricity prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Deutsche Bahn and several subsidiaries have discriminated against its rivals through the pricing of electric power on its rail network in Germany.

The European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday it opened the probe following complaints, but did not identify the complainants.

“The Commission will investigate in particular whether discounts on the price of traction current applied by DB Energie GmbH to railway undertakings active in Germany lead to higher prices for competitors of Deutsche Bahn and place them at a competitive disadvantage on the rail freight and passenger markets,” the EU watchdog said.

DB Energie is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, Europe’s biggest rail operator, and the sole supplier in Germany of traction current, which is the electricity used on the rail network to power electric locomotives and trains.

Companies found to be in breach of EU rules can be fined up to 10 percent of their turnover. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.