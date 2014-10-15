FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak fined by EU
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 15, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak fined by EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission has fined Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak Telekom unit for squeezing out competitors by charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, the EU’s antitrust regulator said on Wednesday.

The Commission imposed a fine of 38.83 million euros on Slovak Telekom and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom AG, “for having pursued during more than five years an abusive strategy to shut out competitors from the Slovak market for broadband services, in breach of EU antitrust rules,” the Commission said.

Deutsche Telekom also received an additional fine of 31.07 million euros, the Commission said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
