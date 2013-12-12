EU regulator to accept Deutsche Bahn antitrust offer next week-sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will drop an 18-month long investigation into Deutsche Bahn after the German railway’s energy unit agreed to new electricity prices that will make it easier for rivals to enter the market, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission, which opened a probe into the state-owned railway in June 2012 following complaints, will announce its decision next week, the people said.

The EU competition authority told Deutsche Bahn earlier this year that DB Energie’s power price discounts favoured the railway operator at the expense of its competitors and blocked the entry of new energy providers in rail freight and passenger transport.

DB Energie is the only supplier of traction current - a type of electricity used by trains on railway networks - in Germany.

Deutsche Bahn proposed in August a new power pricing system for five years starting from 2014, with a single price for all railway companies and no discounts related to volume or duration.

It will also pay railway operators other than Deutsche Bahn a one-off retroactive refund of 4 percent of their power bill for the 12 months before the new prices kick in.

The Commission later sought feedback from third parties.

The sources said the market test was positive and that the EU regulator would accept Deutsche Bahn’s offer without any finding of infringement.

Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. The regulator can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global revenues for breaching EU antitrust rules, which in Deutsche Bahn’s case could reach 3.93 billion euros ($5.41 billion).