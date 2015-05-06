FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators launches cross-border e-commerce investigation
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
May 6, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators launches cross-border e-commerce investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators opened an investigation into cross-border e-commerce on Wednesday in a move aimed at removing borders to online sales as part of a broad strategy to overhaul the bloc’s digital market.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had announced her intention in March to open the sector inquiry. [ID:nL6N0WS1U0}

The European Commission said the probe would focus on barriers to online sales in electronics, clothing and shoes, as well as digital content.

While U.S. online retailers such as Amazon and e-Bay dominate the e-commerce industry, traditional companies are boosting their presence as well. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
