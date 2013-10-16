FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU launches in-depth inquiry into Belgian aid to Duferco
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

EU launches in-depth inquiry into Belgian aid to Duferco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched an in-depth investigation to determine the legality of aid totalling 517 million euros ($698.1 million) granted by a Belgian region to steel group Duferco.

The aid came from Foreign Strategic Investments Holding (FSIH), a vehicle set up by the Belgian region of Wallonia in 2003 to invest in companies belonging to the Duferco group.

FSIH deployed a series of measures, including equity participation, capital injections and loans, in support of Swiss-based Duferco, at a cost of 517 million euros, the Commission said in a statement.

“At this stage, the Commission plans to verify whether these investments, which were not notified to it in advance, were made in conformity with prevailing market conditions,” the Commission, which is the executive arm of the EU, said.

If the aid is deemed illegal, the Commission could order Wallonia to recover the money. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.