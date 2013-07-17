EU Commission approves state aid for Dutch nuclear reactor

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a 80 million euro ($105.1 million) loan by Dutch authorities for the construction of a new nuclear reactor which will be used to supply medical radioisotopes, it said on Wednesday.

The loan for the Pallas project in Petten in the northwest of the country was only a small part of the total financing necessary and would be repaid once private investors came on board, said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 28-member bloc.

“The aid will contribute to the security of supply of medical radioisotopes for the benefit of European patients and to other objectives of common interest without unduly distorting competition in the internal market,” the Commission said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)