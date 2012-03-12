FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia open to e-book settlement if antitrust concerns resolved
March 12, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 6 years ago

EU's Almunia open to e-book settlement if antitrust concerns resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s competition chief said on Monday he was open to a settlement with a group of e-book publishers - but only so long as they offer concessions that address the concerns of the EU’s executive.

“This possibility of a settlement is only open in the case the publishers will be ready to remove all our objections,” European Commissioner for Competition Joaquin Almunia told reporters.

The Commission said in December it was investigating whether e-book publishers owned by Lagardere, Pearson Plc , News Corp and two other firms had fixed prices with Apple Inc. Such actions might have blocked rivals and hurt consumers.

U.S. regulators are also looking into pricing deals imposed under an agency model in which publishers set the retail price. Antitrust rules forbid price-fixing agreements designed to shut out competitors or that could result in consumers paying more.

The Commission’s investigation followed raids on the companies in March last year.

