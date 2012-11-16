FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders may appoint Mersch at summit Nov 22 -EU sources
November 16, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

EU leaders may appoint Mersch at summit Nov 22 -EU sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - EU leaders will decide at a summit next week on the nomination of Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank’s Executive Board, after his appointment was delayed by the European Parliament, which wanted a woman appointed to the post, EU sources said.

A summit starting on Nov. 22 will “briefly address the nomination of a member of the ECB executive board”, minutes of a meeting of EU diplomats to prepare for the summit showed.

“We expect a decision to be taken,” one of the EU sources told Reuters.

Mersch needs a qualified majority of votes from EU countries to fill the sixth seat of the ECB’s Executive Board. In a last formal procedure on Nov. 5, Spain was the only country to oppose the nomination. (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)

