EU deposit guarantee plan "very positive", should be implemented - Gramegna
September 11, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

EU deposit guarantee plan "very positive", should be implemented - Gramegna

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A European Commission’s plan to introduce a common European Union deposit guarantee scheme is very positive and is one of the measures that should be quickly implemented, Luxembourg’s Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Friday.

The deposit guarantee scheme is the third pillar of the EU’s banking union plan, under which the 28-nation bloc has already established a Single Supervision Mechanism for banks and a Single Resolution Mechanism for collapsing institutions. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

