HIGHLIGHTS-EU finance ministers' comments

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers and officials met on Friday to discuss plans for deeper integration of the bloc’s banking sector, including draft rules on how to rescue failing banks and proposals for a tax on financial transactions.

Following are comments from ministers and officials after the talks:

DANISH ECONOMY MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER

ON WAY AHEAD FOR FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX (FTT):

“We had a debate of the FTT. (EU Commissioner Algirdas Semeta) concluded that there will not be unanimity for the commission proposal... This was not surprising.”

“What was promising was that a number of countries expressed interest in going forward with enhanced cooperation. If there are 9, the Commission can come up with a new proposal.”

EUROPEAN TAX COMMISSIONER ALGIRDAS SEMETA

ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:

“Today we have clarity how to move ahead.”

“There is a strong message that there is a group of countries which want to introduce this tax, and it is for them to prepare the necessary input to launch the enhanced cooperation procedure.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON GREECE‘S PROGRAMME:

“Greece must fulfil the conditions of the programme.”

ON GREECE MEETING TARGET OF REDUCING ITS DEBT RATIO:

“We must put a programme together that people in the world believe can work... with 120 percent we have been relatively generous. There is no room for manoeuvre.”

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

ON BANKING UNION:

“The process of banking union has been put in motion and we think that essentially there are three issues: one of more fundamental cooperation from the point of view of supervision, a scheme for a deposit guarantee for the euro zone and thirdly instruments for the recapitalisation and bank resolution, and there we could establish the possibility of directly injecting into banks.”

ON THE DETAILS OF SPANISH BANK AID:

“We need to see, you know there are precedents (in terms of aid)... it is long-term and for more than 15 years, with grace periods that are between five and 10 years and interest rates between 3 and 4 percent. That is what there is right now and I think that we will work on those parameters.”

ON FORMAL REQUEST FOR AID FOR SPANISH BANKS:

”I can tell you that on Monday the letter will be sent. What we agreed is to advance on the procedure, because what is much more important that the letter is the memorandum of understanding that Spain will sign with the (European) Commission and the others.

“And we agreed to discuss the proposal for the memorandum at the Eurogroup on July 9 , which will have more details.”

Following are earlier comments from ministers and officials as they arrived for the talks:

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER

ON A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:

”The Netherlands has a very clear position on this. We will definitely not be implementing it.

“We see better alternatives. We already have a bank tax ourselves. Our tax also hits bonuses.”

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:

”I think (direct bank recapitalisation) is a possibility. It is one of the fundamental elements to break the link between bank risk and sovereign risk.

“We will discuss this at the European summit, and this possibility (of direct recapitalisation) is absolutely open to Spain if there is progress (on this issue) in the next few months. The process of recapitalisation is not instantaneous.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:

”Like we discussed with parliamentary floor leaders yesterday, we will see today that if we make no progress on the level of the EU 27, whether we don’t have a chance to drive the project in the framework of closer cooperation. We will try to push this vigorously today.

“There will be a discussion on that today and I’ll tell you the result afterwards... but the government will act like we agreed with parliamentary floor leaders and party chiefs yesterday.”

ON IMF REPORT ON EURO ZONE:

”The IMF in its Article IV report made a number of proposals on how the euro zone must be strengthened through institutional reforms in the medium term. That’s the agenda for the European summit next week.

“We are all working vigorously on preparing it so that it can come to a good result but we don’t intend to announce results ahead of time. It’s an important contribution just like the IMF always makes important contributions.”

DANISH ECONOMY MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER

ON A POSSIBLE EU FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:

”I think it is a little bit too hasty to make abrupt conclusions. Probably it will be obvious that there’s not the unanimity needed to pass the Commission’s proposal.

“The next step of course is whether some countries would like to move on from that. Today, possibly more likely is a political (signal) if countries would consider enhanced cooperation or not.”

ON REVIEWING DEADLINES FOR GREEK BAILOUT PROGRAMME:

”I think that is a very tight discussion between members and those who give the loans. As far as I know the debate, they’re very firm on the fact that if you take a loan you should fulfil your obligations.

ON A PROPOSAL FOR AN EU BANKING RESOLUTION FUND:

”We’ve been longing very much for this proposal to be tabled because it is urgent to have a debate about who’s going to make sure we have a more stable banking and financial system.

“From a Danish point of view, as the presidency, we find that it’s a very good signal that it’s not taxpayers who are going to bail out banks in the future if the proposal is passed. I think we’ll have a very light debate and then the next presidency will take it from there.”

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ON SUPPORT FOR SPANISH BANKS:

“Yesterday we took important decisions concerning Greece and Spain. We have a very clear roadmap concerning the decisions to support recapitalisation of the Spanish banking system, and I expect that we could agree on a memorandum of understanding in the next regular Eurogroup meeting, which will take place on July 9 in Brussels.”

ON STRENGTHENED EU ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE:

“Today is a very important day for the reinforced economic governance in Europe. The Ecofin is expected to adopt country-specific recommendations on economic and fiscal policy and structural reforms for all 27 member states.”

SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG

ON PRIORITIES FOR FINANCE MINISTERS:

“I think we should concentrate on first things first - reducing uncertainty, restoring credibility of the Spanish banking system, and then we can go on for a discussion for a year or two on a banking union. But that will not help us if we don’t deal with the most urgent issues, and those are the Spanish banking system - get it recapitalised and get some monetary expansion our of the ECB.”

ON THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK:

”I think it would be very good if the ECB could provide liquidity, if they could boost growth and if at the same time we could do something about the Spanish banking system. Then we could discuss who is supervising who. But we need to solve the urgent problem first.

ON THE PROPOSAL FOR A FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX:

“The financial transaction tax will increase borrowing costs and it will have a negative impact on European growth, and what we need to do is restore growth, not to reduce it.”

ON PROSPECTS FOR STIMULATING GROWTH:

“We cannot spend ourselves out of the crisis that has to do with our uncompetitiveness. What we need to do is to restore the competitiveness of the southern European countries. Some countries in the north with low interest rates can do a little bit more on the spending side when it comes to real growth.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON AN EU FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:

”I will fight for the fact that if we don’t get an agreement with all 27, then we drive the project on with enhanced cooperation.

"I assume we will try to push this today. I will not allow it to go the grave. Unanimity is not that important when nine can come together and see a good reason to keep working on it."