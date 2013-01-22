FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to help with Irish, Portuguese return to markets -Rehn
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

EU to help with Irish, Portuguese return to markets -Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers and the Commission are confident Ireland and Portugal will be able to return to full market financing after their bailouts and will work in the coming months to facilitate that, the top EU economic affairs official said.

“Today’s Ecofin reconfirmed the growing confidence in both countries’ prospects for a successful return to the markets, to market financing,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing after an Ecofin meeting of EU finance ministers.

“The Ecofin and Eurogroup will, together with the Commission, explore in the coming months how to further facilitate this successful return to market financing.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.