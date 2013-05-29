EU Commission gives France, Spain, others more time to cut deficits

BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has given France, Spain, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Slovenia more time to reduce their budget deficits to within EU limits, cementing a shift in focus from austerity.

The Commission, the EU’s executive, said on Wednesday that Italy, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuanian and Romania were no longer under surveillance, because they had lowered their deficits.

However, it scolded Belgium for not taking enough action to bring down its deficit.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For more details see:

here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Luke Baker)