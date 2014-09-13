FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB sees euro zone GDP positive in Q3 but below 1 pct in 2014 -Constancio
September 13, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

ECB sees euro zone GDP positive in Q3 but below 1 pct in 2014 -Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects the euro zone will return to modest growth in the third quarter but full year growth will be less than 1 percent, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.

“We anticipate that after the hiccough of the second quarter there will be positive growth in the third quarter but that growth in whole year will be below one percent, which is very small,” Constancio told reporters following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Milan.

Growth in the 18-nation currency bloc stagnated between April and June. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

