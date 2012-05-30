FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Barroso: Hungary should regain access to frozen funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - Hungary should be given access again to frozen development aid from next year, because the Budapest government is bringing down its budget deficit, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“We are also recommending that the suspension of the cohesion fund allocation for Hungary is lifted, as they have now taken the necessary action to correct its excessive deficit,” Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told a news conference.

EU finance ministers are due to decide on the issue at a meeting in Brussels on June 22.

