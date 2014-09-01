FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says "too many" EU finmins push for public investments
September 1, 2014

Schaeuble says "too many" EU finmins push for public investments

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said “too many” of his European Union colleagues believed an investment shortfall in the region should be corrected with public investments.

He was speaking at a conference also due to be addressed by Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister likely to be the new economic policy chief at the European Commission.

Moscovici has said it is crucial for Europe to refocus on growth and jobs via higher investment, potentially putting him at odds with Germany which remains focused on austerity. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)

