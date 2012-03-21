Bakers run short of eggs after EU battery cage ban

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Biscuit and cake makers across Europe say they are having to cut back on baking because they are short of eggs, and blame an EU ban on cross-border trade in eggs from small battery cages that are being phased out.

Since the ban took effect in January, some suppliers have failed to meet their contracts because of the shortage, forcing bakers to buy eggs from supermarkets to keep producing, European industry group Caobisco said in a statement.

“The shortage is really across the EU,” Caobisco’s director of economic affairs, Muriel Korter, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It’s connected to the directive on animal welfare that was implemented on Jan. 1,” said Korter, whose association groups Europe’s chocolate, biscuit and confectionary industries.

Pasta makers were also being affected by the scarcity, she said.

The new EU rules only banned the retail sale of eggs from battery hens and still allow producers to sell non-compliant eggs to domestic food manufacturers, though they cannot be exported to other EU member countries.

“The directive prevents intra-community trade of eggs which are non-compliant, which is why the shortage has spread everywhere in Europe,” Korter said.

Caobisco called on the EU’s executive Commission to deal with the shortage, but has not proposed any specific measures.

Among the steps the Commission could consider are allowing more EU egg imports without the usual duties or permitting some cross-border sales of battery cage eggs, though this would face strong political opposition in some EU governments.

A Commission official said the EU executive was aware that egg prices were currently very high, but that they had fallen back from a peak of more than 185 euros per 100 kg in recent weeks.

“Easter is approaching, and all of the cakes and chocolates are in the supermarkets now, so the problem should be less,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

Caobisco hopes some EU countries will raise the issue when government agricultural officials meet in Brussels on Thursday. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield and Anthony Barker)