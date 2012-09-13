FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU pledges 500 mln euros in macroeconomic aid for Egypt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

EU pledges 500 mln euros in macroeconomic aid for Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Union offered Egypt macroeconomic assistance of 500 million euros, as well as between 150 and 200 million euros towards economic recovery, the president of the European Commission said on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Barroso said the macroeconomic aid would be granted on condition that the country reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We are ready to offer macro financial assistance worth 500 million euros, provided the agreement that Egypt is currently initiating with the IMF materialises,” Barroso told reporters at a joint news conference with Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi.

“In addition, European Union is also ready to consider a budgetary support operation of 150 million to 200 million euros in support of an agreed economic recovery plan.”

Mursi was in Brussels for his first visit to Europe since becoming Egypt’s first freely elected leader in June, hoping to reassure the European Union of his democratic credentials and win pledges of economic aid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.