FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt likely needs over $10 billion in aid -senior EU official
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt likely needs over $10 billion in aid -senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Egypt is likely to need more than $10 billion in external financing to help it get its economy on track, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

The official said the European Union and several countries were considering financial support for Egypt in addition to a $4.8 billion loan which Cairo has requested from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“...Egypt will need more than this almost $5 billion, probably Egypt will need more than double this amount, more than $10 billion,” the official told a briefing ahead of a visit to Brussels by Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday.

The official declined to say how much the European Union might be prepared to contribute in assistance to Egypt. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.