EU leaders to agree EIB capital boost -draft conclusions

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will agree next week to increase the capital of the European Investment Bank, which is owned by governments, by 10 billion euros by the end of the year to boost the bank’s lending capacity and help economic growth.

EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday next week to discuss ways to help economic growth and the EIB decision is aimed at increasing financing to the economy. The EIB is the long-term lending arm of the European Union.

“The EIB’s paid-in capital should be increased by 10 billion euros, with the aim of strengthening its capital basis as well as increasing its overall lending capacity by 60 billion euros, and thus unlock up to 180 billion euros of additional investment, spread across the whole European Union, including in the most vulnerable countries,” draft conclusions for the summit said.

“This decision should be taken by the EIB board of governors so as to ensure that it enters into force no later than December 31, 2012,” the draft conclusions said.

The head of the EIB said earlier this month that politicians should not foster unrealistic expectations of the institution if they increase its resources as they try to boost economic growth. (Reporting by Luke Baker, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)