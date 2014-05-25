FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Merkel's centre-right wins German EU vote
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Merkel's centre-right wins German EU vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with final results)

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s conservatives won the most votes in European Union elections on Sunday but slipped from the 23-year high they polled in last year’s German federal election as the Social Democrats (SPD) and a new Eurosceptic party gained ground.

Merkel’s centre-right bloc polled 35.3 percent, down from 2013’s 41.5 percent, while the SPD, which shares power with the chancellor in a ‘grand coalition’, took 27.3 percent, according to official figures, with all electoral districts counted but final confirmation pending.

The new Eurosceptic party Alternative for Germany (AfD), barely a year old, polled 7 percent. It just missed out on entering the German parliament last September with a poll of 4.7 percent.

The far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) won 1.0 percent and became one of half a dozen small parties to enter the European Parliament for the first time, helped by a constitutional court ruling that forced Germany to scrap its three percent threshold for winning seats. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown, editing by Mike Peacock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.