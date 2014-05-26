FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM dismisses talk of snap vote, pledges more reform
May 26, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Italy PM dismisses talk of snap vote, pledges more reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that he had no intention of calling a snap vote after his party’s triumph in the European election, and that the victory should accelerate the passage of his ambitious economic and institutional reforms.

“We will respect the natural end of the legislature,” Renzi said in a news conference in Rome. Parliamentary elections are not due until 2018. “The changes that we have promised must be made even faster than we had imagined.”

Renzi’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD) won more than 40 percent of the vote in the election on Sunday, the strongest result ever achieved by the party. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

