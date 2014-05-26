FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel calls rise of right in EU vote "remarkable and regrettable"
May 26, 2014

Merkel calls rise of right in EU vote "remarkable and regrettable"

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was surprised and dismayed by the strength of some far-right and populist parties in the European Parliament elections.

“It’s remarkable and regrettable,” Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin.

Eurosceptic nationalists scored stunning victories in France and Britain on Sunday as critics of the European Union more than doubled their seats in a continent-wide protest vote against austerity and unemployment.

Anti-establishment parties of the far right and hard left made gains in many countries. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

