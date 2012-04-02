EU carbon price falls to new record low on data

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The European Union benchmark carbon price fell to a new record low on Monday after the release of weaker-than-expected EU emissions data.

The price of EU carbon futures fell to 6.14 euros a tonne by 1411 GMT, down nearly 14 percent on the previous day’s close.

A previous record low of 6.30 euros was hit last December.

EU carbon dioxide emissions in the EU emissions trading scheme fell by 2.4 percent in 2011 from a year earlier, as emissions growth slowed in the power sector, preliminary EU data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Anthony Barker)