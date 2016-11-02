FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EEX logs first trade in post-2020 EU carbon permits
#Energy
November 2, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

EEX logs first trade in post-2020 EU carbon permits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has registered its first trade in European Union emissions permits for the post-2020 trading period of the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), it said on Wednesday.

The trade was conducted between Bavarian public sector bank BayernLB and carbon trading company Belektron on Friday at a price of 6.02 euros ($6.68) a tonne for the contract expiring in December 2021. The transaction had a volume of 50,000 tonnes, the exchange said in a statement.

The ETS caps the emissions of power plants and factories in the EU, forcing them to buy carbon permits to cover their emissions. By trading contracts with expiries years in advance, ETS participants can hedge future price risks.

The current and third trading phase of the ETS runs from 2013 to 2020.

Lawmakers in Brussels are currently working on reforming the bloc's carbon market after 2020 to tighten the amount of permits in the system as oversupply has weakened prices in recent years, this is expected to lead to higher carbon prices. ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexander Smith)

