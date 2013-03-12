FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission wants carbon cuts, more renewables in 2030 goals -draft
March 12, 2013

EU Commission wants carbon cuts, more renewables in 2030 goals -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and increase the share of renewable energy to 30 percent by then, the executive European Commission said in a draft paper on new energy targets.

The paper seeks to open the EU debate on policy goals for 2030, intended to take over from a set of 2020 targets.

The current goals for 2020 are to cut greenhouse gases by 20 percent from 1990 levels, increase the share of renewable energy in the mix to 20 percent and improve energy efficiency by 20 percent. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

