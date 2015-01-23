FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU reverse gas flow capacity to Ukraine to rise to 40 mcm/day
January 23, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

EU reverse gas flow capacity to Ukraine to rise to 40 mcm/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will be able to import around 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of gas from the European Union because of improved reverse flow capacity from Saturday, compared with 31.5 mcm now, European energy chief Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

The European Commission, the EU executive, has been working on boosting reverse flow gas pipeline capacity, especially between Ukraine and Slovakia, as part of efforts to create a stronger energy union, including with neighbouring countries such as Ukraine.

A large part of the aim is to reduce the price negotiating power of dominant supplier Russia. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

