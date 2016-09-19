EU opens probe into tax deals between Luxembourg and Engie

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators on Monday opened a probe into tax deals granted by Luxembourg to French electric utility company Engie, which they consider to have given the company an unfair advantage over others.

The European Commission said it had concerns that the tax rulings granted by Luxembourg since 2008 appeared to treat the same financial transaction as both debt and equity, leading to double non-taxation of companies in the GDF Suez group, as Engie was formerly known.

"Financial transactions can be taxed differently depending on the type of transaction, equity or debt - but a single company cannot have the best of two worlds for one and the same transaction," Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner, said in a statement.

The financial transactions are loans granted in 2009 and 2011 between four companies in the GDF Suez group that can be converted into equity and bear zero interest for the lender.

"The final result seems to be that a significant proportion of the profits recorded by GDF Suez in Luxembourg through the two arrangements are not taxed at all," the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)