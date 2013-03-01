FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni faces additional 91 mln euro EU cartel fine
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Eni faces additional 91 mln euro EU cartel fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas major Eni faces an additional 90.75-million-euro ($118.64 million) fine for its role in a 2006 synthetic rubber cartel case, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission penalised Eni and its Versalis unit a total of 272.25 million euros in 2006 for participating in a cartel together with five other companies, including Germany’s Bayer, U.S. company Dow and Shell.

The EU competition authority said it had informed Eni and Versalis, previously known as Polimeri Europa, that it intends to reimpose an increase in the fine because it was a repeat offence. The additional amount would be 90.75 million euros, which it wants reimposed after a court ruling in an appeal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.