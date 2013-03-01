FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Eni faces additional 91 mln euro EU cartel fine
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Eni faces additional 91 mln euro EU cartel fine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* New fine is for repeat offences

* Eni’s Versalis unit also named in new EU charges

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas company Eni faces an additional fine of 90.75 million euros ($118.64 million) for its role in a 2006 synthetic rubber cartel case, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission penalised Eni and its Versalis unit a total of 272.25 million euros in 2006 for participating in the cartel together with five other companies, including Germany’s Bayer, U.S. company Dow and Shell.

The companies won a court challenge in 2011 against an additional sanction for repeat offenders, after Europe’s second highest court said the Commission had not explained its reasoning clearly.

The EU competition authority said it had now provided more details on the issue, allowing it to go ahead with the new fine.

It had informed Eni and Versalis, previously known as Polimeri Europa, with a “statement of objections” or charge sheet, that it intends to re-impose an increase in the fine, amounting to 90.75 million euros, because it was a repeat offence.

“The addressees now have the opportunity to reply to the Commission’s objections before any amending decision re-imposing the fine uplift is taken,” the Commission said in a statement.

Eni can request an oral hearing to defend its case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.