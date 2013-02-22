FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators drop antitrust probe into e-payments market
#Financials
February 22, 2013

EU regulators drop antitrust probe into e-payments market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EU regulators will drop a 16-month investigation into a group of banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and BBVA, after it abandoned plans to launch a standardisation process for e-payments, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Friday.

The decision by the European Payments Council “will allow us to close our investigation because alternative, non-bank systems could then remain in or enter the market”, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a Concurrences Journal conference in Paris.

The European Commission opened the investigation into the EPC in September 2011 following a complaint by German online payment provider Payment Network AG. (Reporting by Foo Yun CheeCharlie Dunmore)

