Czech EPH, investment adviser fined 2.5 mln euros by EU

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and EP Investment Advisors were fined a total of 2.5 million euros ($3.33 million) by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid more than two years ago.

The European Commission said the firms had failed to block an email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also diverted incoming emails during a three-day raid in November 2009.

The EU watchdog said it was the first time that a fine was imposed on a company for tampering with its emails during an antitrust raid. Reuters reported on Tuesday that a decision would be announced on Wednesday.

“This decision sends a clear message to all companies that the Commission will not tolerate actions which could undermine the integrity and effectiveness of our investigations by tampering with such information during an inspection,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

EPH’s owners are the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40 percent and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, who holds the remaining 20 percent.

EP Investment Advisors was previously known as J&T Investment Advisors.

The EU executive can fine companies up to 1 percent of their annual global turnover for impeding antitrust raids.

In an earlier case, France’s Suez Environnement and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux were hit with an 8 million euro fine in May last year for breaching a seal put in place by regulators during an antitrust raid.

And German utility E.ON was penalised with a 38 million euro fine in 2008 for the same offence, in a separate case.

EPH, Czech power group CEZ and its business partner J&T are involved in a separate investigation by the Commission into accusations of excluding rivals from the domestic wholesale market. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)