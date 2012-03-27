EU regulators set to fine Czech energy group EPH

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid over two years ago, a European Commission document showed.

The Commission said in its 2010 statement of objections, or charge sheet, that EPH’s actions during a three-day raid in late 2009 breached its obligations to cooperate with regulators and to provide the relevant documents.

The Commission said in 2010 that EPH had failed to block an email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also diverted incoming emails during the raid.

EPH declined to comment. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)