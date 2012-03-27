FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators set to fine Czech energy group EPH
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 6 years

EU regulators set to fine Czech energy group EPH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid over two years ago, a European Commission document showed.

The Commission said in its 2010 statement of objections, or charge sheet, that EPH’s actions during a three-day raid in late 2009 breached its obligations to cooperate with regulators and to provide the relevant documents.

The Commission said in 2010 that EPH had failed to block an email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also diverted incoming emails during the raid.

EPH declined to comment. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.