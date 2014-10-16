FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian, Swedish ethanol producers targeted in EU antitrust raids
October 16, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian, Swedish ethanol producers targeted in EU antitrust raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belgian ethanol producer Alcogroup and Swedish peer Lantmannen Agroetanol were raided by European Union antitrust regulators last week as part of a 17-month long investigation into suspected price fixing.

The European Commission announced the raids last week but did not name the companies targeted, in line with its policy. The action followed raids of Shell, BP and Statoil in May 2013.

The European Commission said it was possible Alcogroup and/or its subsidiaries Alcodis and Alco Bio Fuel colluded with other firms to manipulate prices submitted to oil pricing agency Platts, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters.

This collusion could be intended “to move the reference value in a certain direction”, the document said.

Lantmannen Agroetanol, owned by 33,500 Swedish farmers, confirmed in a statement that the EU raided its Norrkoping office last week. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti; editing by David CLarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
