EU ethics committee clears Barroso of wrongdoing over Goldman job

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An EU ethics committee has cleared former European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso of breaking the rules by taking a job at Goldman Sachs but said he did not show the "considerate judgment" one would expect from someone of his stature.

The former Portuguese premier caused an uproar when he joined the U.S. investment bank as an adviser for Brexit, with critics saying it further diminished public confidence in the European Union in the wake of Britain's damaging vote to leave.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in September launched an unprecedented ethics investigation to determine whether Barroso had breached the executive Commission's code of conduct.

"There are not sufficient grounds to establish a violation of the duty of integrity and discretion ... with regard to the acceptance by former President Barroso of the positions of non-executive chairman ... and adviser in relation to (Goldman's) business with its clients," the Ethical Committee said.

But in its decision, published on Monday, the panel also said Barroso "has not shown the considerate judgment one may expect from someone having held the high office he occupied for so many years".

EU treaty law states that former commissioners who fail to act with integrity in the taking of appointments after leaving the EU executive may be stripped of their pension rights.

Barroso left his Commission job 20 months prior to accepting the position at Goldman Sachs, beyond the 18-month statutory limit during which the EU executive must vet former colleagues' jobs. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Catherine Evans)