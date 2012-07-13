FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission grants Poland free CO2 allowances
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

EU Commission grants Poland free CO2 allowances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Poland can continue to provide power firms with free carbon emissions allowances from 2013 onwards, subject to certain conditions, the Commission said on Friday.

Under the rules of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), 10 member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying carbon permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies rely heavily on fossil fuel.

The Commission said it had approved Poland’s request, but asked for some changes.

“The Commission’s decision also stipulates that certain investments proposed by Poland, primarily concerning new fossil-fuel base generation capacity, may not be used to justify the allocation of free allowances,” a statement said.

“Poland plans to grant free allowances to installations only after admissible modernisation investments have been realised.” (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Charlie Dunmore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
