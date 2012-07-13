UPDATE 2-Poland gets conditional EU nod for free CO2 permits

* Commission requests technical tweaks to Polish application

* New fossil fuel plants cannot be used to justify free permits (Adds table at bottom, updates carbon price)

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Poland can provide power firms with free carbon allowances after the next phase of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) starts in 2013, provided it meets certain conditions, the European Commission said on Friday.

From the beginning of next year, most allowances will have to be bought through auctions, but the Commission allowed 10 new member states to seek exemptions, lasting up to seven years, because their economies rely heavily on fossil fuel.

Poland, which gets almost all of its electricity from coal, has repeatedly voiced concern about the effect on its economy of paying for carbon emissions.

The Commission said it had approved Poland’s request to issue temporary free allowances, but asked for some changes to its application.

“The Commission’s decision also stipulates that certain investments proposed by Poland, primarily concerning new fossil-fuel base generation capacity, may not be used to justify the allocation of free allowances,” a statement said.

“Poland plans to grant free allowances to installations only after admissible modernisation investments have been realised.”

It gave Poland until the end of the year to submit the modifications, which the Commission described as concerning technical aspects.

The Commission has already granted similar requests from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania and said it will issue its decision on Hungary soon.

Of the 10 eligible countries, Malta and Latvia have not asked for exemptions.

Environmental campaigners cautiously welcomed Friday’s statement, saying it made clear that the free allowances could not be used for new fossil fuel plants as the Commission seeks to drive a shift to a low-carbon economy.

“This is a strong signal that this is not a green light for more coal-fired plants in Poland,” Julia Michalak, climate policy officer for Climate Action Network Europe, said.

On the EU ETS, carbon prices ignored the news. They traded around 7.6 euros, almost unchanged from the previous close .

“It shouldn’t have any impact on overall supply and demand in the carbon market, as it is just shifting from what will be auctioned to what is being given away for free,” Kris Voorspools, director of 70-Watt Consulting, said.

Poland’s Economy Ministry said it did not have any immediate comment.