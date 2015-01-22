FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

EU committee narrowly backs 2021 carbon reforms start in non-binding vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s industry committee on Thursday narrowly voted in favour of starting reforms to boost the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) by 2021, in line with a proposal from the executive European Commission.

In a close vote, they rejected an amendment to begin reforms by an earlier date of 2017 and narrowly backed a 2021 start.

The committee vote is only one stage of a process that needs to be followed by an environment committee vote and then approval of the full parliament and member states. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

