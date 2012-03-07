FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator clears EADS, Finmeccanica helicopter aid
March 7, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 6 years ago

EU regulator clears EADS, Finmeccanica helicopter aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - EU regulators on Wednesday authorised France to provide public funds to EADS’s helicopter unit Eurocopter and Italy to aid Finmeccanica’s Agusta Westland helicopters.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, said the French and Italian measures were in line with EU state aid rules.

“These two helicopters will bring significant progress in terms of flight security and reduced environmental impact,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a satement.

“They will also help to increase European know-how in leading-edge technologies,” he said. “The public support for these two highly innovative projects is fully justified.”

Both the projects -- the Eurocopter X4 in France and the Agusta Westland AW 169 in Italy -- are aimed at developing new medium-weight helicopters.

