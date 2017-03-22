FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dutch govt "remains firmly behind" Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem - official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch govt "remains firmly behind" Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch government "remains firmly behind" Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who has come under fire for remarks interpreted as insulting to sothern European countries.

"The position has not changed," a government official close to Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. "Premier Rutte has repeatedly said we are very supportive of Dijsselbloem in his role at the Eurogroup."

Portugal's prime minister earlier called Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, to resign after he refused to apologise for suggesting that southern European countries had squandered their money "on booze and women". (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.