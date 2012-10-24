Merkel backs euro zone budget to aid struggling states

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out in favour of central euro zone budget on Wednesday, saying the euro zone needs to fund help for countries which are carrying out savings programmes.

At a summit last week European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said it was an anomaly for the euro zone not to have a common budget or “fiscal capacity”. But the 17 member states disagree about how it should be financed or managed.

“I could imagine those who meet the requirements accessing a solidarity budget in the euro zone,” Merkel said in a speech.