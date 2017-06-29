* European Commission tries to defuse demographic time bomb
* Only a quarter of Europeans have personal pension products
* Proposal estimated to double growth of sector by 2030
(Adds industry reaction)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Commission on
Thursday proposed establishing a pan-European pension product to
increase private savings and boost the growth of a European
Union industry currently worth about 700 billion euros ($800
billion).
The measure is part of policy efforts to defuse a
demographic time bomb that could hit the ageing continent over
the next 50 years when the ratio of retirees to working-age
people is estimated to double.
As EU states' stretched public finances are struggling to
cover current levels of pensions, the European Commission is
trying to encourage personal savings to make up for lower
pensions.
The proposed Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP),
if approved by EU states and the European Parliament, will give
consumers a new savings option and is expected to increase the
number of people subscribing to a personal pension, the
Commission said.
Only 27 percent of working-age EU citizens have bought
personal pensions, which complement occupational and
state-funded pensions, setting aside 700 billion euros managed
by banks, pension funds or insurances.
The industry is expected to double its size in the EU by
2030, but the Commission said that, with PEPP, assets under
management could reach 2.1 trillion euros.
This is expected to benefit countries where there is
virtually no market for personal pension products, particularly
in eastern Europe. The Commission said only in Germany, Austria,
Slovenia, Spain and Sweden 15 percent or more of eligible
consumers made such investments.
Mobile workers, who build their pension in several EU
states, could also show interest, although they may face costs
for merging the capital accumulated in different countries.
EU countries will remain free to set their tax treatment of
PEPP, although the Commission urged them to grant PEPP the same
tax relief applied to national products.
PEPP providers will need authorisation from the EU pension
regulator, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA).
Managers of PEPP assets will be free to invest in all
assets, including derivatives, as long as they respect
consumers' choices when they opt for prudent investment.
InsuranceEurope, which represents the sector's national
associations, welcomed "at first sight" some of PEPP's features
but said more time was needed to assess the added value of the
proposal.
PensionsEurope, the body representing the pension funds
industry, welcomed the proposal and urged EU states to introduce
tax incentives for PEPP.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Janet Lawrence)