BRUSSELS, March 23 The European Commission is
considering lowering regulatory requirements for emerging
financial technology services in a bid to spur innovation and
cut costs, the EU executive's vice president suggested on
Thursday.
"Fintech" firms use modern technology to compete with
traditional financial services providers, offering banking
products such as payments or deposits more cheaply online.
Lower legal or capital requirements would reduce costs for
fintech companies, but are likely to increase pressure on banks
that are already squeezed in Europe by low interest rates and
stiff competition.
The Commission is considering how to regulate the fintech
sector to encourage its development in Europe, while protecting
consumers from risks that may emerge.
"We will have to answer many fundamental questions,"
Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told a conference
in Brussels. "For instance, shall we introduce new licensing
categories for fintech activities?"
A special licence would imply lower capital requirements for
fintech firms providing less risky services. Regulators in other
regions have said they are considering similar measures.
A three-month-long public consultation launched by the
Commission on Thursday will gather information on the subject
from market actors and other interested parties, and will be
followed by possible legislative proposals.
